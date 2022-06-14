Previous
should have been packing up my office . . . by wiesnerbeth
should have been packing up my office . . .

. . . or cataloging books. Instead I was emptying the cabinets and organizing my cardstock. Stand back Marie Kondo!
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
