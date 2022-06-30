Previous
Next
refresh by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3277

refresh

My office (and the library) is getting repainted and getting new carpet this summer. No carpet in here yet, but you can see a little snippet of the color in the left corner.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise