my grandmother’s pincushion by wiesnerbeth
my grandmother’s pincushion

Finally sewing some blocks together and had to get the old pincushion out. I gave this to my grandmother when I was about nine. Bought one for myself too — mine was pink, but it’s long gone. This was in her sewing box when I “inherited” it.
