hike no. 33

Forced myself to get up “early” so I could walk before it got too hot. I really liked how the light was hitting this seed head of some plant that was also covered in dandelion (or maybe milkweed?) fluff. It looks like sparklers . . . or maybe fireworks? When I looked at it more closely after I got home I noticed what looks like a baby grasshopper in the middle. It’s a little blurry, but when will I ever see that again?