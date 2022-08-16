the twilight zone

In July, my mom and Savannah, and I spent a week reading some love letters that my brother found in his basement. They were written between 1936 and 1940 between Sheldon and Irma (the first owners of my brother’s house). Yesterday my mom was checking her answering machine and found that Shel (who died in 2008) had called while she was out. Of course she immediately dialed the number (not in service) and then called my brother, who said that he was certain Shel was haunting her for reading the letters. After that she texted me the picture, which I have found equally terrifying and hilarious. It was torture to wait until 5:30 to call Savannah and relay the news. Poor Savannah was on the phone with her boss when I texted asking if I could call her and told her boss something awful must have happened for her boyfriend’s mother to be calling out of the blue. She was not comforted to find out that I was only calling to let her know we’d received a call from a person who died 14 years ago.