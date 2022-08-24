Previous
only murders in the library? by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3332

only murders in the library?

There was a trail of blood all the way out to the parking lot. Presumably they cleaned up the library?
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Nick
This is very scary!
August 28th, 2022  
marie-elizabeth
@ne585 I know! But I really wanted to get the library books I put on hold, so I put on my big girl pants and went in.
August 28th, 2022  
