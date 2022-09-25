Previous
Next
virginia state fair by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3364

virginia state fair

Two of my quilts won ribbons! — first one on the left and last one on the right. Two out of six ain’t bad.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
921% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise