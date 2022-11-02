Previous
location reminder by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3402

location reminder

Felt it was needed after it took me four turns through the roundabout to find the hotel in the first place
2nd November 2022

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Photo Details

