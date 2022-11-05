Previous
Next
rose hips by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3405

rose hips

Zeroing in on hike no. 52. Seven to go.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise