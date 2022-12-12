Previous
hot dish by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3442

hot dish

Made a double batch of this from a Molly Yeh recipe a few weeks ago and froze this half. Have never been so happy to pull something out of my freezer and slide it in the oven. And it was just as good as the unfrozen first round.
