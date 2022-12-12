Sign up
Photo 3442
hot dish
Made a double batch of this from a Molly Yeh recipe a few weeks ago and froze this half. Have never been so happy to pull something out of my freezer and slide it in the oven. And it was just as good as the unfrozen first round.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
