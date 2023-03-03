Previous
one of my favorite kindergarteners by wiesnerbeth
one of my favorite kindergarteners

She found a book that matched her outfit today.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
Neat kid!
March 4th, 2023  
