Previous
Next
henbit by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3537

henbit

. . . a weed in North America; growing in our school garden. I just saw the most delightful Instagram post on this flower from @blueridgebotanic. Now I want to see if I can make it whistle and call forth some fairies for a wish!
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
969% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise