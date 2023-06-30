Previous
baby eastern phoebes by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3642

baby eastern phoebes

At my friend Shannon’s house. There are five of them in this tiny nest. I don’t know how that one in the front is even hanging on.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
LOL. It does look a little crowded!
July 1st, 2023  
marie-elizabeth
@eudora it’s like my house growing up!!
July 1st, 2023  
