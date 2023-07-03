Previous
part two: dough by wiesnerbeth
part two: dough

Should have started this before 8:30 at night. Didn’t help that one of the dough hooks for my mixer is broken. The dough went up into the part where the beaters attach and I ended up having to do it by hand. It might be time for a Kitchen-Aid.
marie-elizabeth

