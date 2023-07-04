the finished product

Cherry-rhubarb streusel buns. My 2023 goal was to make a different type of bread each month — I’m behind even if you count the banana bread I made in March (I am, even though by bread I meant something with yeast — but, hey, it’s my goal, I can adapt it if I want too). This was definitely the most involved recipe I’ve tried and I have to say that I think they turned out perfectly. It makes an awful lot of buns for two people, one of whom doesn’t like rhubarb or jam filled things . . . So happy 4th of July to me.