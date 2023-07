can you have too much corduroy?

I think not. I cleaned off my kitchen table and then rewarded myself by sitting down and cutting up the three pairs of corduroy shorts I bought on clearance at Target just because they were a good color (and corduroy!) and will look fantastic in a quilt someday. Even though I bought the biggest size shorts, they were very short shots so none of the pieces are very big but I am totally in love with this color do it was absolutely worth it (but not in a monetary way).