wardrobe inspiration

The purple coneflowers are in bloom everywhere — especially along Route 1, which I’ve had to drive up and down four times in the last two days. Then, while waiting for Jack to either pick up or drop off his truck, I realized that the new jumper I just bought (for $13.20 on clearance!), which is the same color as dry pine needles — and the darker parts of the cone on this coneflower — would look good with a t-shirt the color of these petals.