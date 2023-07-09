Previous
perhaps we should have listened more closely to the weather forecast by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3651

perhaps we should have listened more closely to the weather forecast

Or maybe not taken the path that leads to the carnivorous plants when the sky started to get dark? I have never been this wet for this long before. Good thing we wore our waterproof shoes.
9th July 2023

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
