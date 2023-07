actually a picture from yesterday, but . . .

. . . today’s “reheated-leftover-version-made-with-ham-instead-of-bacon” didn’t look as appetizing as this photo did. Making bacon egg and cheese biscuits from scratch is time consuming but very satisfying. Especially because I have only ever made eggs once before and this was only my third time making biscuits. Honestly I love the McDonald’s version, but these are sour cream and green onion biscuits, which completely elevated the entire operation.