Previous
Next
two of my favorite things by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3655

two of my favorite things

Candy and quilts. Stopped at the Farmhouse Exchange, which is attached to a candy shop and liquor store, for lunch and snacks on our way to Gettysburg for the MAQ retreat.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1002% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise