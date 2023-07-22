Previous
scheduled my day around buying one of these bowls by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3664

scheduled my day around buying one of these bowls

After that I was exhausted so I read and made jam and napped.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
