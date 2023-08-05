Previous
pasture prairie at the crow’s nest by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3678

pasture prairie at the crow’s nest

These coneflowers have phyllomorphy, (not sure if that phrase is grammatically correct), which is caused by a leg hopper.
5th August 2023

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
