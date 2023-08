thank goodness the ezpass has arrived

After last Saturday’s EZPass fiasco during which, the EZPass would not stop beeping and finally had to be smashed with a piece of 2 x 4 during a grant meeting I was attending, we are now back in business. Not in time for the two trips I had to make to Union Station this week but just in time for the National Book Festival tomorrow. Although I just realized that the EZPass lanes will be open in the opposite direction tomorrow so actually there’s no benefit to it arriving today. Heavy sigh.