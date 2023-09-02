Sign up
Photo 3706
it’s not here
One of five photos I took in various places around my house while trying to locate my wallet via text with Jack. It was a fun 45 minutes for both of us.
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
0
0
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd September 2023 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
