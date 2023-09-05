Previous
recycling by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3709

recycling

Guess I’ll be reusing the post-it notes Mr. Russell so graciously left on my desk this morning to paper the windows in his office when he is least expecting it. But first I have to figure out how to disable the cameras . . .
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise