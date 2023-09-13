Previous
absolutely no clue by wiesnerbeth
absolutely no clue

One our counselors ran through the library; stopped outside my office door; shoved off her tutu; threw down her keys, her badge, and her walkie; yelled “you understand!”; and ran out the door. Actually. No. I don’t understand.
13th September 2023

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
