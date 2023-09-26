Previous
found this in my mailbox by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3730

Spent many puzzling minutes trying to figure out what it was. Turns out Maricelis ordered a bike cover for me. What would I do without her?
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
