today’s nature walk by wiesnerbeth
today’s nature walk

I think this is the caterpillar of a Polyphemus moth. It’s the biggest caterpillar live ever seen. Now, of course, I wish I could see the moth.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
