today’s best moment

I have a hard time engaging this little one but today for the first time he ran to get his library book when I walked in the classroom (he wouldn’t give it back to me, but we’ll keeping working on that). I “read” him “The Carpenter” by Bruna Barros and then gave him this folding ruler, which he absolutely loved. After last week’s disasters it was nice to feel like I made a difference — at least for 20 minutes.