today’s highlight

I met the amazing author, Lisa Fipps. If you haven’t read her novel, “Starfish,” you need to as soon as possible. I loved the book (a middle grade novel in verse) before I heard her story in our morning session today and loved it even more afterwards. I met up with her again between two sessions and twice she gave me the most lovely compliment. I admit that later in the restroom I was looking at myself in the mirror and wondering what on earth she saw when she looked at me. Read her book. You won’t regret it!