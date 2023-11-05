Sign up
Photo 3770
milkweed pods
At Huntley Meadows with Lily today.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th November 2023 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Love it!
November 6th, 2023
margonaut
ace
What?!? This is not how I envisioned milkweed! Is this the same milkweed that monarchs like? I thought it was supposed to look kind of like a butterfly bush. I've never had any luck making it grow from seeds. Gonna have to establish "grow milkweed" as a goal for next year.
November 6th, 2023
