milkweed pods by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3770

milkweed pods

At Huntley Meadows with Lily today.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
Love it!
November 6th, 2023  
margonaut ace
What?!? This is not how I envisioned milkweed! Is this the same milkweed that monarchs like? I thought it was supposed to look kind of like a butterfly bush. I've never had any luck making it grow from seeds. Gonna have to establish "grow milkweed" as a goal for next year.
November 6th, 2023  
