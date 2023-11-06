Previous
snapshot of my day

Spent over an hour scrolling through Instagram and watched this video four times. I have to stop bookmarking crafts I want to make and finish some of the crafts I’ve already started.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
