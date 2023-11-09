Previous
school thanksgiving lunch by wiesnerbeth
school thanksgiving lunch

The county took stuffing and cranberry sauce off the menu but our cafeteria manager made them both at home (and the little apple rolls!) just for staff. We love Carol.
