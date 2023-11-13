in the library parking lot after dark

Walking to our cars after aqua zumba, my friend Melissa starts hissing — “look at that turtle!” Picture us sneaking up onto the median so it doesn’t startle while I take a picture. Melissa is whispering “It can be your picture of the day!” It doesn’t move at all. I think it might be dead but I don’t say anything. Then I say, “Wait. Where is its head?” Melissa tiptoes closer, not wanting to disturb it. “Oh my gosh — It’s a statue! And it’s head is chopped off!” We almost peed ourselves. This is a typical outing for the two of us.