in the library parking lot after dark by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3778

in the library parking lot after dark

Walking to our cars after aqua zumba, my friend Melissa starts hissing — “look at that turtle!” Picture us sneaking up onto the median so it doesn’t startle while I take a picture. Melissa is whispering “It can be your picture of the day!” It doesn’t move at all. I think it might be dead but I don’t say anything. Then I say, “Wait. Where is its head?” Melissa tiptoes closer, not wanting to disturb it. “Oh my gosh — It’s a statue! And it’s head is chopped off!” We almost peed ourselves. This is a typical outing for the two of us.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
