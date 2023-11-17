Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3782
visual aids
Sent my son to the grocery store for yogurt. He sent this back as “evidence” that they didn’t have the kind I wanted. And yet, here it is, right in front.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
3785
photos
8
followers
6
following
1036% complete
View this month »
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
3785
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
17th November 2023 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close