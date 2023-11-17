Previous
Next
visual aids by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3782

visual aids

Sent my son to the grocery store for yogurt. He sent this back as “evidence” that they didn’t have the kind I wanted. And yet, here it is, right in front.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1036% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise