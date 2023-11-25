Previous
still blooming! by wiesnerbeth
still blooming!

There was a snowstorm on Halloween that took down trees in my mom’s back yard, but there are still flowers in her garden.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
