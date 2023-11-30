Previous
looking for birds by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3795

looking for birds

It was their first time in our outdoor classroom. One kid said, “it feels like we’re at a funeral.” Hopefully there aren’t any dead birds out there. We’ll all be traumatized then.
30th November 2023

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Photo Details

