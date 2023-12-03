Previous
secret santa gift by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3798

secret santa gift

The consensus is that the snowflakes should be round. Will have to re-do.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
Hunh. I think they are pretty!
December 11th, 2023  
marie-elizabeth
@eudora I liked them too, but I redid them and the round ones were better. I forgot to take a picture though!
December 11th, 2023  
