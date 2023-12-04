Previous
Next
today’s accomplishment by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3799

today’s accomplishment

I’m no Martha Stewart, but I finally cleaned this off, straightened some piles and put up my Swedish stars. The piles were starting to fall over.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1042% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Looks good. Love the Swedish stars.
December 11th, 2023  
marie-elizabeth
@eudora I’ve had those forever — got them from IKEA years ago. I love them!
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise