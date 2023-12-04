Sign up
Photo 3799
today’s accomplishment
I’m no Martha Stewart, but I finally cleaned this off, straightened some piles and put up my Swedish stars. The piles were starting to fall over.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
2
0
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
3805
photos
8
followers
5
following
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th December 2023 10:55pm
Diane
ace
Looks good. Love the Swedish stars.
December 11th, 2023
marie-elizabeth
@eudora
I’ve had those forever — got them from IKEA years ago. I love them!
December 11th, 2023
