first secret santa day by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3800

first secret santa day

My Secret Santa doesn’t know the name I go by and is clever — my friend Maricelis and I spent a good while trying to figure out which new staffer might be clever. No clue. Must be someone from the first floor that I don’t know well yet.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
Fun!
December 11th, 2023  
