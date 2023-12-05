Sign up
Photo 3800
first secret santa day
My Secret Santa doesn’t know the name I go by and is clever — my friend Maricelis and I spent a good while trying to figure out which new staffer might be clever. No clue. Must be someone from the first floor that I don’t know well yet.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
1
0
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
3805
photos
8
followers
5
following
1042% complete
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th December 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Fun!
December 11th, 2023
