Previous
Next
secret santa day three by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3802

secret santa day three

Still no clue. Every day someone else delivers it. One day it magically appeared in my office while I was teaching.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1042% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise