identifying jupiter tonight by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3808

identifying jupiter tonight

Happy that I identified it without the app first. Peak of the Geminid meteor shower tonight — I saw two!
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
