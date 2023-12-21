Previous
christmas lights by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3816

christmas lights

Walking at the Neabsco Boardwalk with some of my favorite people. The lights were amazing — and we saw a beaver and a great blue heron.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
