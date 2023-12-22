Previous
cattle dog meets cow for the first time by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3817

cattle dog meets cow for the first time

Neither seemed very excited by the encounter. Lily and I, however, we’re thrilled — who knew there would be cows at a highway rest area?
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
