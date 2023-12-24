Previous
the gang’s all here . . . well most of them by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3819

the gang’s all here . . . well most of them

My niece got engaged last week! Her fiancé wants a small wedding. She told him it couldn’t be that small since there were 25 people here for Christmas.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
