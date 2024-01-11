Previous
Next
picnic basket i got in the white elephant gift exchange by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3837

picnic basket i got in the white elephant gift exchange

It’s filled with fabric for the mini quilt retreat I’m going on this weekend aka my friend Marianne’s house.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1052% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise