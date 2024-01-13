Previous
another plant adventure by wiesnerbeth
another plant adventure

We’re fishing lotus pods out of this pond/park for potential replanting. Side note: we almost stepped on a dead coyote but didn’t get arrested for taking items from a park. So all in all one of our more successful endeavors.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
