not taking any chances by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3840

not taking any chances

The mini toolbox Marianne gave me for Christmas. I’m totally in love with this thing!
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
