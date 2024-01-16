Previous
opening up the last carton of peppermint ice cream by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3842

opening up the last carton of peppermint ice cream

It’s freezing so I should have had hot chocolate instead but I didn’t get enough over the holidays.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1052% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise