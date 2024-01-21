Previous
Next
ready to sew by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3847

ready to sew

Better Homes and Gardens sew along from last summer. Can’t rush these things.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise